Sacramento plans to charge a lot more to pick up your garbage, recycling. See how much.

​Ethan Dean got to live his dream of being a garbage man for a day ​Ethan Dean ,6, got to live his dream of being a garbage man for a day. The Make A Wish Foundation made his wish come true in the city of Sacramento on July 26. A few hundred people cheered him on at multiple stops and the state capitol. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ​Ethan Dean ,6, got to live his dream of being a garbage man for a day. The Make A Wish Foundation made his wish come true in the city of Sacramento on July 26. A few hundred people cheered him on at multiple stops and the state capitol.

Sacramento homeowners could pay an additional $12 a month for garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup in 2022 than they do today if a new city proposal is approved.

The rate increases, which would be rolled out gradually starting Jan. 1, would cover rising costs of labor and operations, according to Erin Treadwell, spokeswoman for the city’s solid waste division.

The city is also proposing an increase in street sweeping rates from $1.34 to $1.50 a month for a single-family unit. That increase would cover the cost for the city to increase street sweeping from every six weeks to once a month in February through October, Treadwell said. Street sweeping rates have not increased since 2009.

The Utilities Rate Advisory Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed rate increases at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at City Hall’s council chambers. The City Council will consider the increase in the fall. If passed, it would take effect Jan. 1., 2020, with an increase of about $3 in the first year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The rate increases, which would be permanent, would also help the city keep up with its rising population; pay for new recycling processing costs; cover increasing expenses to maintain former landfills at Sutter’s Landing Park; and build a compressed natural gas refueling station at the Meadowview City Service Center.

The city plans to start requiring residents to recycle food waste in yard waste bins sometime in 2021, Treadwell said. A new state law will require all municipalities to start recycling food waste by 2022. The city is working with Sacramento County and the city of Folsom to find a contractor to collect the mixed yard and food waste and keep it out of a landfill, Treadwell said.

For more information on the proposed rate increases, visit this city web page. Residents can email sacrecycle@cityofsacramento.org with questions.