Below are the pages of The Sacramento Bee on Monday, July 21, 1969, highlighting the Apollo 11 lunar landing that happened overnight. It shows the first telepictures of the moon as Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin explored the Sea of Tranquility. To take a closer look at each of the 42 pages, click the image to open a new tab in your browser.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW