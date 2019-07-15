Woman in wheelchair struck, killed trying to cross I-5 near Stockton, CHP says

A woman in a wheelchair was struck and killed while crossing Interstate 5 traffic Saturday night south of Stockton, the California Highway Patrol said.

The 52-year-old woman, whose identity has not been released by authorities, was traveling from the center median toward the right shoulder of southbound I-5 near Mathews Road when she was hit by a van going about 65 mph, CHP Stockton said in a news release.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The incident is being investigated as a possible suicide, according to CHP’s news release. Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor on the part of the van’s driver.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Southbound I-5 was closed at the scene for about 2 1/2 hours as CHP officers investigated.

SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.