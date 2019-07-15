Local
Woman in wheelchair struck, killed trying to cross I-5 near Stockton, CHP says
A woman in a wheelchair was struck and killed while crossing Interstate 5 traffic Saturday night south of Stockton, the California Highway Patrol said.
The 52-year-old woman, whose identity has not been released by authorities, was traveling from the center median toward the right shoulder of southbound I-5 near Mathews Road when she was hit by a van going about 65 mph, CHP Stockton said in a news release.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
The incident is being investigated as a possible suicide, according to CHP’s news release. Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor on the part of the van’s driver.
Southbound I-5 was closed at the scene for about 2 1/2 hours as CHP officers investigated.
Comments