State grant helps Marysville police with education, enforcement of underage tobacco use

The Marysville Police Department received state grant funding totaling $84,269 from the California Department of Justice, according to a Marysville Police Department news release.

The grant is meant to help law enforcement in the education and enforcement of the illegal sale of cigarettes, vapor inhalation devices and other tobacco-related products to minors. The Marysville Police Department plans to use the grant to aid youth outreach, tobacco retail license inspections, training and compliance operations, according to the news release.

The Marysville Police Department has joined the Yuba County Health and Human Services and Marysville Joint Unified School District as part of a measure to help reduce underage use of tobacco products through education.



