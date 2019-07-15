Search continues for man swept down South Yuba River while swimming with daughter

Do you know what you should do if you fall into a raging river? Yosemite Search and Rescue senior trainer Moose Mutlow tells you how you can survive an accidental slip into the swift, cold waters of the Sierra Nevada. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Yosemite Search and Rescue senior trainer Moose Mutlow tells you how you can survive an accidental slip into the swift, cold waters of the Sierra Nevada.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team is looking for a Citrus Heights man who was swept downstream in the South Yuba River on Saturday.

Alexander Alvarez, 34, and his daughter were swimming in the South Yuba River near Twin Bridges when they were caught and dragged downstream by a swift current, Sgt. Ray Kress, Nevada County sheriff’s search and rescue coordinator, said Monday afternoon. The daughter was rescued with the help of a park ranger and a good samaritan. However, Alvarez continued downstream for what witnesses say was about 400 yards before he disappeared, Kress said.

Search and rescue teams searched the river Saturday evening and all of Sunday, according to Kress.

“This is an active search and we’re going to do aerial searches every day for the next few weeks,” he said.

Conditions in the South Yuba River are particularly hazardous this time of the year. Kress estimated the water flow has increased three to four times what it normally is due to the snow pack being 200 percent above normal.

The Nevada County sheriff’s search and rescue team warned people on its Facebook page to avoid going into the water in the South Yuba River until early August.