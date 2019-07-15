Sacramento man gets 30 years for producing pornography using children in Philippines

A Sacramento man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for distribution and production of child pornography, according to the Office of the United States Attorney Eastern District of California.

Court documents show that Mark Corum, 62, paid between $25 and $35 to Skype users in the Philippines in exchange for the other parties performing sex acts on children while he watched live through webcam. Court documents show that the children being abused were between infancy and age 10.

Investigations into Corum’s Skype chats reveal previous trips made to the Philippines and sex acts with children there, according to court documents.





The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, managed by the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department, helped investigate the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine T. Lydon prosecuted the case.