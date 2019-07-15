Five engines, 22 firefighters respond to fire on Highway 70 in Gridley on Monday

Firefighters responded to a fire on Highway 70 in Gridley on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The fire was reported at 3:09 p.m. Five fire engines responded, with 22 firefighters. The fire has been contained, according to John Gaddie, fire captain at Cal Fire Butte County. No structures have been damaged, and there are no road closures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.