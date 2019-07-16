9-year-old dies in Citrus Heights after apparent electrocution in swimming pool, police say

What to do if somebody has been electrocuted The danger from an electrical shock depends on the type of current, how high the voltage is, how the current traveled through the body, and how quickly the person is treated. Here's what to know. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The danger from an electrical shock depends on the type of current, how high the voltage is, how the current traveled through the body, and how quickly the person is treated. Here's what to know.

A 9-year-old girl died Sunday at a residential swimming pool after apparently being electrified by a light fixture, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

Citrus Heights police were dispatched to a home on Rusch Drive about 3 p.m. Sunday “regarding a 9-year-old girl who had apparently been electrocuted and subsequently drowned as a result,” police spokesman Lt. Kris Frey said.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel responded to the scene and transported the girl to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“It appears there was a light that was being repaired” that electrified the girl when she touched it, Frey said, but it was not clear whether the light was inside or outside of the pool at the time, he said.

Preliminary investigations are classifying the death as an accident, Frey said.

The coroner has identified the girl as McKenzie Kinley. She died just after 2:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the coroner’s office.

The investigation into McKenzie’s death remains ongoing, Frey said.