Multivehicle crash on I-5 in Elk Grove closes lane, slowing northbound traffic

A collision involving at least four vehicles halts northbound Interstate 5 traffic at Laguna Boulevard on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

A multivehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Elk Grove brought freeway traffic to a crawl Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP responded to a collision involving four or five vehicles on northbound I-5 just north of Laguna Boulevard at about 7 a.m., according to CHP’s incident log.

One vehicle was totaled, and at least two semi trucks were involved in the incident, according to the incident log. Crews worked to clean up about 30 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled into the roadway, CHP said.

The left lane of northbound traffic was blocked for more than an hour, reopening shortly before 8:10 a.m. Gridlock could be seen on Caltrans live traffic cameras during morning rush hour, with commuters backed up to at least Elk Grove Boulevard.

At least two patients required medical attention, but both were conscious, according to the CHP log.