Operation Backpack receives hundreds of backpacks in first 24 hours

Victor Serrato, director of Operation Backpack and Eleana Garcia, record technician for the Stanislaus Co. office of Education review some of the backpack donated this day (7-26-13). If you have a backpack to donate the time has been extended until Friday Aug. 2, 2013 with collections sites at 1100 H offices, Alfred Matthews at 3807 McHenry, and at the Certified Farmer’s Market. The Modesto Bee

The Volunteers of America has returned with its increasingly popular Operation Backpack to help needy students, the organization said in a news release.

Now in its 13th year, the Volunteers of America’s Operation Backpack received 782 filled backpacks within the first 24 hours this year, the news release said.

Designed to encourage success in school for students in need, Operation Backpack raises funds and collects and distributes backpacks full of school supplies to homeless, at-risk and foster children. The program’s goal is to help create the confidence and self-esteem needed to succeed in school, according to the release.

The program works with children from preschool through high school in the Sacramento region, the Bay Area and the Reno area. The program also works with local nonprofits to distribute backpacks, according to the release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Last year, 9,000 children in Northern California and Northern Nevada received the backpacks, the organization said.

A number of organizations, including Sutter Health, Golden 1 Credit Union and Jamba Juice, are donating funds and hosting donation drop-off sites throughout Northern California, Volunteers of America said.

How to help

Anyone interested in supporting Operation Backpack can make a donation at www.operationbackpackncnn.org or mail a check to VOA-OPB, 3434 Marconi Ave., Sacramento CA 95826. Donations of new backpacks and school supplies are also encouraged.