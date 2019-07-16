Caltrans will close I-80 lanes in Vacaville for median work. Check out when

Lane reductions along I-80 in Vacaville are ongoing this week due to maintenance work in the median, Caltrans said.

The lane reductions will occur in both directions on I-80 and could run through Sunday, the Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The closures are planned:

▪ Wednesday, the far left lane of eastbound I-80 will be closed between Leisure Town Road and Meridian road exits from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Thursday and Friday, the far left lane of westbound I-80 will be closed between the Meridian Road and Leisure Town Road exits from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lane reductions may be necessary on Saturday and Sunday depending on the progress of the work.