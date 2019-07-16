Paving work expected to cause delays overnight on Highway 12 in Solano County

Caltrans plans to perform overnight paving work on Highway 12 in Solano County starting Wednesday.

Repairs are planned for two locations: Between Shiloh and Walters roads and between Church and Currie roads.

The work is scheduled to take place from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, from 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, and from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Delays should be expected. The work is part of an ongoing paving project expected to go through October.