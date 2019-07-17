Driver suffers minor injuries after dump hauler flips over at Yolo County landfill

A dump hauler overturned Wednesday at the Yolo County Central Landfill in Woodland. The driver suffered minor injuries. california highway patrol

No one was seriously injured when a dump hauler flipped over Wednesday morning at the Yolo County Central Landfill in Woodland, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. The driver was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento for treatment of minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, the CHP said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.