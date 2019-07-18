Local
Interstate 80 ramp closures planned for Sacramento roads this weekend
Interstate 80 ramps in north Sacramento will be closed this weekend, according to a news release from the California Department of Transportation.
Drivers can expect delays from Friday through Sunday. A contractor will close ramps at Northgate Boulevard to eastbound I-80 and the ramps from southbound Raley Boulevard to westbound I-80 around the clock. Closures will start at 10 p.m. Friday and last until 6 a.m. Monday.
Caltrans is advising that people take the following detours: from Northgate and eastbound I-80, take the loop to westbound I-80, then take Truxel Road to turn around and return to northgate on eastbound I-80. From eastbound I-80, the release advises drivers wanting to get to Northgate to exit at Norwood Avenue and turn onto westbound I-80.
Those who have to take a detour from southbound Raley Boulevard and westbound I-80 are advised to take the following: from southbound Raley Boulevard to westbound I-80, take eastbound I-80 and exit at Winters Street. Turn around and return on westbound I-80. From westbound I-80, drivers who want to get to Raley should exit at Norwood Avenue and take eastbound I-80 back to Raley.
California patrol advises that drivers plan for these delays and allow for extra travel time.
