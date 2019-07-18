Interstate 80 ramp closures planned for Sacramento roads this weekend

Interstate 80 ramps in north Sacramento will be closed this weekend, according to a news release from the California Department of Transportation.

Drivers can expect delays from Friday through Sunday. A contractor will close ramps at Northgate Boulevard to eastbound I-80 and the ramps from southbound Raley Boulevard to westbound I-80 around the clock. Closures will start at 10 p.m. Friday and last until 6 a.m. Monday.

Caltrans is advising that people take the following detours: from Northgate and eastbound I-80, take the loop to westbound I-80, then take Truxel Road to turn around and return to northgate on eastbound I-80. From eastbound I-80, the release advises drivers wanting to get to Northgate to exit at Norwood Avenue and turn onto westbound I-80.

Those who have to take a detour from southbound Raley Boulevard and westbound I-80 are advised to take the following: from southbound Raley Boulevard to westbound I-80, take eastbound I-80 and exit at Winters Street. Turn around and return on westbound I-80. From westbound I-80, drivers who want to get to Raley should exit at Norwood Avenue and take eastbound I-80 back to Raley.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

California patrol advises that drivers plan for these delays and allow for extra travel time.