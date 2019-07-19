Hot air balloon makes emergency landing on I-505 near Winters, police say

A hot air balloon made an emergency landing Friday morning on the shoulder of Interstate 505 near Winters, police and California Highway Patrol officials said.

The Winters Police Department said in social media posts just after 8:15 a.m. that the balloon made the emergency landing on a shoulder of I-505 near Highway 128, and that CHP’s Woodland office may temporarily close the freeway in that area.

No other details were immediately available.

