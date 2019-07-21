Vehicle rollover causes damage to Citrus Heights water main line

Sacramento fire crews were on the site of the accident for several hours before they could get the damage under control.

A vehicle rollover caused damage to a Sacramento Suburban Water District main line in Citrus Heights, according to a news release from the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

The crash happened at about 4:18 p.m. Saturday at Antelope Road and Orange Avenue. Four homes near the crash experienced water damage, according to Sac Metro Fire spokeswoman Diana Schmidt. The main areas that were flooded were people’s yards and garages, according to Schmidt. Crews were on site for several hours before they were able to get the water under control.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.