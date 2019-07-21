Local

Body of person who drowned in American River recovered near Cal Expo

The body of a person who drowned in American River was found near Cal Expo
The body of a person who drowned in American River was found near Cal Expo

Sacramento Fire Department officials recovered the body of a person Saturday who drowned in American River near Cal Expo, according to public information officer Keith Wade.

A person driving on the Capital City Freeway over the river saw the body floating and called the fire department, Wade said.



Fire officials were dispatched at 12:17 p.m. After pulling the body out of the river, the person was pronounced dead.

The county coroner’s office has not yet identified the person.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Elaine Chen
Elaine Chen, from the University of Chicago, is a local news reporter for The Sacramento Bee. She grew up in the Bay Area and later in Beijing, China.
  Comments  