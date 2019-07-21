Body of person who drowned in American River recovered near Cal Expo

The body of a person who drowned in American River was found near Cal Expo

Sacramento Fire Department officials recovered the body of a person Saturday who drowned in American River near Cal Expo, according to public information officer Keith Wade.

A person driving on the Capital City Freeway over the river saw the body floating and called the fire department, Wade said.







Fire officials were dispatched at 12:17 p.m. After pulling the body out of the river, the person was pronounced dead.

The county coroner’s office has not yet identified the person.

