Body of person who drowned in American River recovered near Cal Expo
Sacramento Fire Department officials recovered the body of a person Saturday who drowned in American River near Cal Expo, according to public information officer Keith Wade.
A person driving on the Capital City Freeway over the river saw the body floating and called the fire department, Wade said.
Fire officials were dispatched at 12:17 p.m. After pulling the body out of the river, the person was pronounced dead.
The county coroner’s office has not yet identified the person.
