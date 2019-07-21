Northbound Sunrise Boulevard lanes closed after a car lands on its roof in crash

A car crash on Sunrise Boulevard just north of Fair Oaks Boulevard in East Sacramento on Sunday afternoon left one car flipped on its roof, according to California Highway Patrol reports.

The two rightmost lanes on northbound Sunrise Boulevard are closed, highway patrol said.

According to highway patrol reports, the crash involved a maroon Chevrolet Silverado and a Red Mitsubishi Eclipse at 4:02 p.m. The Silverado flipped onto its roof.

Sacramento Metro Fire said the driver of the Silverado was removed and taken to a local hospital.