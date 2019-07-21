Man dies when pickup leaves Placerville road, hits tree

A man died after driving off the road and crashing into a tree in Placerville on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 60-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet pickup westbound on Grizzly Flat Road at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, the highway patrol said in a Facebook post. The driver turned right, drove off the road and crashed into a tree, the Facebook post said. Officials pronounced him dead when they arrived at the scene.

The cause was still under investigation, and the highway patrol said in the Facebook post, “It is yet to be determined (if) alcohol and/or drugs were a factor.”

