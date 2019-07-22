Local
2 dead in unrelated collisions Sunday in Fair Oaks, CHP and Coroner’s Office say
Two separate vehicle collisions resulted in a pair of fatalities Sunday in Fair Oaks, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
The CHP responded to a vehicle-on-pedestrian crash involving an SUV about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Winding Way and Johnson Drive, according to the CHP’s incident log. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, with the coroner dispatched within minutes, according to the incident log.
The victim will be identified by the Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.
A man was killed in another collision earlier Sunday. Coroner’s records show Michael Mancheno, 57, of Fair Oaks died at 11:18 a.m. in a collision on Dewey Drive just south of Madison Avenue in Fair Oaks. His cause of death is shown as a motor vehicle accident. No other details have been released by authorities.
It was not immediately clear whether arrests were made in either fatal collision.
