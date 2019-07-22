Guardrail replacement project to cause delays up to 20 minutes in West Sacramento

Lane closures will be in effect due to construction on South River Road and Old River Road in West Sacramento, according to a news release from the Yolo County Administrator’s Office.

The effected areas are on South River Road from Courtland Road to Rose Road; there’s also closures on Old River Road from Country Road 128A to County Road 119. Lane closures will run about half mile in length, according to the release. Access to properties and businesses along the closed lane sections will be possible. Delays may take as long as 20 minutes.

The project aims to upgrade and replace about three miles of existing guardrail to current standards. Lane closures are expected to last from July 29 to October 16.