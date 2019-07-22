Body of missing Citrus Heights man found in South Yuba River

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team used a drone, a helicopter and people on the ground to search for Alex Alvarez, without any success. Nevada County Search and Rescue team

The body of a Sacramento-area man who was swept down the South Yuba River on July 13 has been found, according to a news release from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team.

The body of Alex Alvarez, 34, of Citrus Heights, was found by people visiting the South Yuba River just before 1 p.m. Sunday. The body traveled approximately 200 yards downstream from where it was last seen, according to the release.

The search and rescue team had used a drone, a helicopter and people on the ground to search for the body without any success.