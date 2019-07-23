CHP investigates after fatal afternoon crash in unincorporated Yuba County

CHP officers are investigating a fatal crash involving an overturned vehicle on State Road 70, according to a news release from the Yuba Sutter County CHP.

The crash happened Monday just north of Ellis Road at Saddleback Drive in an unincorporated area of Yuba County. Police responded to the scene at about 1:36 p.m. and found a single vehicle lying on its side. The driver of the vehicle was declared dead at the scene.

According to the release, officers believe the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and the driver lost control. The vehicle went off the roadway to the west, struck a concrete culvert and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing.