Eleven people, including five children, displaced after fire at Sacramento home

Eleven South Hagginwood residents are displaced after a fire broke out at their home Tuesday, according to a news release from the Sacramento Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the blaze on the 1100 block of Glenrose Avenue at 1:30 p.m., according to Keith Wade, spokesman for the Sacramento Fire Department. The fire was extinguished shortly after firefighters arrived but the damage was already done.

The single-story, single-family home was severely damaged. Damage also occurred to the detached garage and the trailer home on the property. No one was injured in the fire, according to Wade.

Among the 11 people who were displaced are five children, Wade said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officials are trying to determine the cause of the fire, but they know it started on the exterior of the home and originated somewhere around where the trailer was parked, Wade said.