Need a horse? Want a burro? Here’s how you can get $1,000 for adopting one next month

The Bureau of Land Management on Tuesday announced a new incentive program to encourage people to adopt wild, untrained mustangs and burros. The agency captures horses, like this one, and sells them at auction.

Wild horses and burros are going up for adoption next month in Grass Valley, with the federal Bureau of Land Management offering incentives totaling up to $1,000 per animal to those who swoop them up.

BLM’s adoption will offer 20 horses – half of them 2 to 4 years old, the other half yearlings – and 10 burros of all ages at the two-day event Aug. 17-18 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

BLM offers an incentive program that’ll give adopters a $500 payment per animal at the time of adoption, plus another $500 when they receive their official title after keeping the animal for one year, according to a news release by the federal agency.

“These horses and burros are certified healthy and ready to train for pleasure riding, competition or work,” Alan Bittner, manager of the BLM’s Northern California District, said in a statement. “They have been vaccinated against all common equine diseases including West Nile virus.”

All available horses and burros will be displayed 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 16, a day before the auctions. Then on Aug. 17, the auction will proceed as an hourlong silent auction starting at 9 a.m. After the silent auction ends, any animals still available can be adopted through 3 p.m. Aug. 18 for just $25.

The horses come from territory in Modoc National Forest in northeast California, and the burros come from BLM’s Twin Peaks herd management area near Susanville, according to the news release. The animals were removed from those ranges to maintain sustainable population levels.

Interested adopters must be 18 years old, have no convictions for animal abuse and be able to provide sufficient corral and shelter space.