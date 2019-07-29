Smell gas near Highway 50? Here’s what to expect as PG&E plans pipe work Monday

What to do if you smell gas Here's what to do if you think you've detected a natural gas leak in your home. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's what to do if you think you've detected a natural gas leak in your home.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is warning Sacramento customers that it plans to vent natural gas near the Interstate 5 and Highway 50 interchange as part of maintenance work Monday afternoon.

The venting may be audible and may emit an odor, which nearby residents and commuters may be able to smell depending on wind activity, PG&E spokeswoman Brandi Merlo said in an email Sunday night.

Customers who are directly serviced by the line of pipe being vented may have service interrupted, but other customers are not expected to be affected, Merlo said.

“The natural gas will quickly dissipate into the atmosphere and will not be harmful,” Merlo said in the email.

However, anyone who is concerned that a natural gas odor near their home or business is not from the planned venting is encouraged to call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.

Customers near the Sacramento freeway interchange and in Davis have been notified about the venting, Merlo said.

The email statement did not specify an exact time for the venting and did not indicate whether natural gas would be vented after Monday. Previous venting operations by PG&E in various cities have lasted about three to five hours.