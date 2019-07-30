Local
20 residents displaced by fire at Davis apartment complex, fire department says
An overnight fire displaced 20 people across six units at a Davis apartment complex Tuesday, the city’s fire department said.
Crews responded just before 3:30 a.m. to a fire at the Alvarado Sunset Apartments on the 600 block of Alvarado Avenue, the Davis Fire Department said in a news release.
The fire was tracked to the attic of a building and was quickly extinguished, but six apartments housing 20 people were damaged.
The American Red Cross and the property owners arranged for relocation of the displaced residents.
The fire department says no one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
