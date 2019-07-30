Sacramento man convicted of assaulting postal worker

A Sacramento man has been convicted of assaulting a postal worker he sprayed in the face with dog repellent, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Morrey Selck, 55, was found guilty of assaulting the letter carrier, according to the statement. Selck faces a maximum penalty of a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Selck assaulted the letter carrier on his daily route in March 2017, according a department statement. He sprayed him in the face with dog repellent and followed the man into the street, knocking the mail and a phone form his hands. Selck then kicked those items down the street. The attack was captured on a neighbor’s surveillance camera, the statement said.