The Sacramento Zoo has released new photos of Gizmo, the red panda cub born last month.

The cub, named after the Gremlins character, is described as very spunky, plump and active — but he still enjoys napping. Although the cub is just over 6 weeks old, he weighs nearly 1.5 pounds, seven times as much as when he was born.

Gizmo is set to get his first set of vaccines next week.