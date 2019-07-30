Film fair at Arden Arcade library Wednesday to highlight staying healthy

The TakeCare campaign, a program devoted to helping improve how people treat their health, is coming to Sacramento with a film fair Wednesday, according to a news release.

The film fair premieres at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Arcade Library, 2443 Marconi Ave., near Fulton Avenue. The TakeCare campaign is part of a national initiative by the Healthy Us Collaborative that motivates people to change their health through showing inspirational short documentary films to show how we can improve our health.

The event also includes raffle prizes for movie tickets, children’s activities and live demonstrations from fitness instructors.