Another electric scooter company has launched in Sacramento - with 250 rentals

Jump is no longer the only shared scooter in Sacramento.

San Francisco-based Lime is placing 250 electric scooters across the city Wednesday, the company announced.

The scooters will cost $1 to unlock and 20 cents a minute, according to a Lime news release. Residents who are on government assistance programs can use the scooters for half price.

Twenty percent of the fleet will be placed in disadvantaged neighborhoods in the south and southeast parts of the city to ensure equitable service, the release said.

“Lime and other shared rideables provide communities who may not have access or can afford a car with an affordable mobility option,” Vice Mayor Eric Guerra, who represents parts of south Sacramento, said in the release.

According to Sacramento city code, bikes can be ridden on the sidewalk, while scooters must be ridden in the street.

This story will be updated.