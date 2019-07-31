Sac Metro Fire puts out house blaze in Rio Linda

Firefighters battled a house fire in Rio Linda on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

The fire broke out at about 3:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of O Street. According to the release, there was nobody inside the house at the time the fire broke out. Due to unknown structural stability of the house as well as a partial roof collapse, fire crews were forced to battle the fire from outside the house.

Traffic in the area of Dry Creek Road and O Street was affected due to water supply operations, according to the release.

The fire was extinguished by 4:05 p.m.