Drug deal robbery leads to injuries, arrests in Folsom

Folsom police responded to a drug deal gone awry Tuesday night, resulting in three arrests and two injuries, according to a department news release.

Officers responded to reports of men fighting at about 10:30 p.m. at Oxburough Drive and Whiting Way. When they arrived, officers found the fight still going on, with several people trying to drive away.

Officers determined that a group of men had attempted to buy marijuana from another man. During the deal, the seller was hit and kicked repeatedly and the marijuana then stolen. The victim was trying to recover the marijuana when police arrived, according to the release. The victim and one of the attackers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police found marijuana, hash oil and counterfeit money, according to the release.

Anthony Argi Sanders, 18, and Gabriel L. Katz, 18, were booked into the Sacramento County on suspicion of robbery, battery with injury and conspiracy to commit a crime, police said.

Robert Anthony Perez Jr., 18, the victim of the attack, faces the same charges, the statement said. Two minors also face charges of robbery, battery with injury and conspiracy to commit a crime, police said. One of the minors was booked in the county jail and the other released to a parent.

Other charges stemming from the incident are possible, police said.