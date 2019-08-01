Fatality reported in crash on I-5 near Natomas, CHP says

A person died Thursday morning after a single-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 5 near the Interstate 80 interchange in Natomas, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle collided into trees and fencing along the right side of the road just after 9:30 a.m., just north of West El Camino Road, according to CHP’s incident log.

Emergency personnel pronounced one victim dead at the scene, where the coroner’s office has been dispatched, the incident log said.

No other details were immediately available. Caltrans live traffic cameras did not show any delays or lane closures on I-5 or I-80 in the immediate area of the collision.

Identification of the deceased will be handled by the coroner’s office pending notification of family.