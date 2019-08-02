Elk Grove man who pimped teens as young as 14 convicted of human trafficking

An Elk Grove man was convicted this week of human trafficking, according to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Robert Taylor, 42, was found guilty of human trafficking of a minor with the special finding of force, fear, or violence. The jury said that the allegation of using force and violence was true. Taylor was also convicted of pimping of a minor, pandering of a minor, conspiracy, sodomy of a 14year-old victim, statutory rape of a minor and committing lewd acts on a child, the release said.

Prosecutors said Taylor first came into contact with the 14-year-old victim in January 2017, when a 17-year-old recruited her to work for Taylor in Sacramento. The younger teen had run away from home in another state and had previously prostituted herself on the streets to make money, prosecutors said. Taylor took the girls to his apartment and told the 14-yearyold victim that she could live with him if she gave him all her earnings form prostitution.

Taylor drove the girls and two other women around in an ice cream truck for acts of prostitution. Taylor physically assaulted the women with his hands, belts and metal hangers, and also sodomized and had sexual intercourse with the underage girls, prosecutors said.

Taylor was arrested on April 5, 2017, after the 14-year-old victim called police to tell them that Taylor had “put his hands on her.” An investigation into Taylor’s past found that he had started working as a pimp in 2012 following his release from prison, and he had at least 10 women and underage girls that lived and worked for him.

Taylor faces a maximum sentence of 90 years to life when he is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 30.