A cyclist was injured Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 65th Street and Stockton Boulevard in south Sacramento.

A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Friday morning near the intersection Stockton Boulevard and 65th street in south Sacramento, according to fire officials.

The incident happened at 10:30 a.m., according to Sacramento Metro Fire spokeswoman Diana Schmidt.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital at around 10:41 a.m., Schmidt said.