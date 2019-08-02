Man who assaulted girlfriend in El Dorado County receives 6 years in prison

Jason Michael Adams was sentenced July 26 to six years in prison for an attack on his girlfriend in December 2018. el dorado county district attorney's office

A repeat domestic violence offender from El Dorado County was sentenced to six years in prison for attacking his girlfriend, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office.

At the time of the attack, Jason Michael Adams was on probation for assaulting a previous girlfriend as well as his mother. He was sentenced July 26.

On Dec. 12, Adams tried to wake his girlfriend up to have sex with her and attacked her when she refused his advances, authorities said. Adams dragged her off the bed and punched her in the head repeatedly. The victim was elbowed in the face above her right eye, requiring stitches and causing her to briefly lose consciousness.

Medical personnel were initially told the truth about the attack, but Adams later persuaded the victim to tell law enforcement that she was attacked by another woman at a local gas station, officials said.