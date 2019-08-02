Overturned car sparks large grass fire at Prairie City and White Rock roads

See the scene where vehicle rollover started a grass fire south of Highway 50 Metro Fire of Sacramento and Folsom Department responded to a grass fire near Prairie City and White Rock Road south of Highway 50. The fire was started as a result of a vehicle rollover. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Metro Fire of Sacramento and Folsom Department responded to a grass fire near Prairie City and White Rock Road south of Highway 50. The fire was started as a result of a vehicle rollover.

Sacramento Metro Fire and CHP fought a grass fire Friday afternoon that started when a vehicle rolled over, according to the department.

Officials received word of a car that had crashed into a telephone pole at 2:30 p.m. on White Rock Road near Highway 50, according to the CHP.

Sacramento Metro Fire and the Folsom Fire Department responded, fighting the fire from the ground and the air. Metro Fire reported the fire contained about an hour later.