Fire displaces four families at Rancho Cordova apartment complex

Four Rancho Cordova families were displaced from their homes Sunday morning after a fire damaged four units at the Birchwood apartment complex at 2101 W. La Loma Drive. Officials reported there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District spokeswoman Diana Schmidt told The Sacramento Bee. “We are just now releasing excess units and we will be investigating,” she said.

The department received a call at 10:18 a.m. from a resident and arrived on the scene at 10:25 a.m. The apartment residents were evacuated. Schmidt said the Red Cross will help them find temporary residence.

Damage was sizable, according to Schmidt. “At this point, I would say two units were heavily damaged and the two adjacent ones were moderately damaged.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW