Three rescued, one hospitalized in downtown Sacramento apartment building fire

One person was hospitalized and two units were damaged in an apartment fire Sunday night in downtown Sacramento, the fire department said.

Crews rescued three people from the fire, which broke out about 8:30 p.m. at a six-unit complex in the 500 block of 10th Street, the Sacramento Fire Department said on Twitter.

One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries, while the other two were treated by medics at the scene and released, the Fire Department said. No information was available on the hospitalized individual’s condition.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family.