Donate toilet paper, eat a pizza, and help Sacramento’s homeless population

FILE - One of Chicago Fire stuffed pizza with spinach, mushroom and sausage at Chicago Fire Pizzeria in Folsom, Friday, June 18, 2004. Sacramento Bee Staff Photo

The annual Toilet Paper Drive is returning to Sacramento next week, and this year, you can help by eating a pizza.

The drive will celebrate its 11th annual event Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Chicago Fire at 2416 J Street in Sacramento. Twenty percent of every meal purchase from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. will support the homeless, thanks to a collaboration with non-profit Loaves & Fishes, which provides toilet paper for 1,000 homeless individuals every day, according to a news release.

Loaves & Fishes’ toilet paper drive runs from Aug. 12 to Sept. 13 with an annual goal of purchasing and distributing 100,000 toilet paper rolls.

“Our 100,000-roll goal is not a small ask, nor is it that glamorous an item to ask for,” development director Kala Haley-Clark says in the release. “But each roll contributes to a cleaner, safer, and more hopeful Sacramento for everyone.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Toilet paper donations can be dropped off or shipped to 1351 North C Street in Sacramento from 7 a.m. to 2.45 p.m. Aug. 12-Sept. 12 and until 6 p.m. on Sept 13.

Other drop-off locations include the AFL-CIO Labor Center at 2840 El Centro Road, Sacramento Republic FC at 1050 20th Street #200, Uptown Studios at 2415 23rd Street, or three SaveMart locations on Kiefer, Folsom and Fair Oaks boulevards.