Local
Donate toilet paper, eat a pizza, and help Sacramento’s homeless population
The annual Toilet Paper Drive is returning to Sacramento next week, and this year, you can help by eating a pizza.
The drive will celebrate its 11th annual event Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Chicago Fire at 2416 J Street in Sacramento. Twenty percent of every meal purchase from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. will support the homeless, thanks to a collaboration with non-profit Loaves & Fishes, which provides toilet paper for 1,000 homeless individuals every day, according to a news release.
Loaves & Fishes’ toilet paper drive runs from Aug. 12 to Sept. 13 with an annual goal of purchasing and distributing 100,000 toilet paper rolls.
“Our 100,000-roll goal is not a small ask, nor is it that glamorous an item to ask for,” development director Kala Haley-Clark says in the release. “But each roll contributes to a cleaner, safer, and more hopeful Sacramento for everyone.”
Toilet paper donations can be dropped off or shipped to 1351 North C Street in Sacramento from 7 a.m. to 2.45 p.m. Aug. 12-Sept. 12 and until 6 p.m. on Sept 13.
Other drop-off locations include the AFL-CIO Labor Center at 2840 El Centro Road, Sacramento Republic FC at 1050 20th Street #200, Uptown Studios at 2415 23rd Street, or three SaveMart locations on Kiefer, Folsom and Fair Oaks boulevards.
