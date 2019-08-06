Marie Callender’s is closing 19 locations, including one in the capital region

Marie Callender’s is closing restaurants in Fresno Marie Callender's has closed two restaurants in Fresno. The closures are part of a bankruptcy of the parent company, which also owns Perkins restaurants. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Marie Callender's has closed two restaurants in Fresno. The closures are part of a bankruptcy of the parent company, which also owns Perkins restaurants.

The Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery locations in Citrus Heights have closed.

The location at 5525 Sunrise Blvd. was closed Monday morning.

The restaurant’s parent company closed 19 underperforming Marie Callender’s restaurants, along with 10 Perkins restaurants, a diner chain with most of its locations in the Midwest and East Coast.

The company did not release a list of which restaurants it is closing. Messages left with the company’s public affairs department were not immediately returned. Among those closed was the chain’s Modesto location, as well as two stores in Fresno.

The Marie Callender’s in Sacramento, at 5622 Freeport Blvd., remains open, selling pies and comfort food.

The closures are part of the parent company, Perkins & Marie Callender’s LLC, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it announced Monday.

The bankruptcy is part of a transaction in which it is selling the Perkins restaurants and part of its Foxtail bakery business to a new owner.

“In order to facilitate the sale, the Company has voluntarily commenced Chapter 11 proceedings,” it said in a statement.

The chain has faced slowing customer traffic and rising food and labor costs in recent years, Reuters reported. It’s the second time in eight years it has filed for bankruptcy.

After the closures, the chain will have 355 Perkins restaurants and 28 Marie Callender’s restaurants remaining, according to Reuters.