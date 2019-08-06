Sip a cocktail and take in views of the Sacramento River and skyline at this ‘urban resort’

West Sacramento plans a combination hotel and apartments on next to Tower Bridge Fulcrum Property

Two of Sacramento’s noted families are proposing an urban resort on the banks of the Sacramento River just north of Tower Bridge in West Sacramento featuring a boutique hotel and residential units with panoramic views of the river and downtown.

The project is a joint venture of the Raley and Teel families, which headquarter their supermarket chain in West Sacramento, and Fulcrum Property, run by Mark Friedman of the family that owns Arden Fair Mall.

The development group plans to build a 193-room hotel and 57 residential units in mid-rise towers on a five-acre spot known as Raley’s Landing. The site sits next to the levee directly across the river from Old Sacramento and affords residents and hotel patrons a short walk over Tower Bridge into downtown Sacramento.

The two seven-story structures angle around a joint pool area that sits near the levee top. The project will include a restaurant and craft cocktail bar, and retail stores. Residential units will have balconies and terraces facing the river.

The city plans to extend a pedestrian and bike path through a planned new traffic signal at the west entrance to Tower Bridge, allowing residents as well as workers in the CalSTRS and Ziggurat buildings to walk directly along the riverfront south to The Barn venue area.

West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon said the project, in the works for years, gives West Sacramento the upscale hotel it needs, and provides more housing to help turn the two cities’ urban core into a 24-hour neighborhood.

“This is a very special piece of geography in our area, and it needed to be something worthy of that site,” Cabaldon said. “First impressions, this project meets that test.”

West Sacramento city officials have slowly been redeveloping their waterfront, starting nearly 20 years ago with the construction of Raley Field, which sits a block south of the Raley’s Landing development site.

In a press statement, Fulcrum Property described the project as a “community experience unlike any other in the region” and “one of the most significant redevelopment efforts in the history of Sacramento.”

The project must undergo a design review by the city of West Sacramento before developers can obtain a building permit.

The development team has not published a timeline for starting or finishing project. Cabaldon said the group has indicated it is eager to get started on construction, though.