Traffic is backed up on Highway 99 southbound as all lanes are closed on the south side of Stockton.

Southbound Highway 99 was closed late Tuesday afternoon at Arch Road south of Stockton as crews battle a hay truck fire on the route, Caltrans officials reported.

Officials in a 4:24 p.m. tweet said they have no estimate on when the roadway will reopen.

Caltrans asks motorists to use French Camp Road as an alternate route.

Arch Road is south of downtown Stockton and east of Stockton Metropolitan Airport.