GALLERY: Homeless mother and daughter living in vehicles struggle in Sacramento

“Life is hard,” says Laurane Ivey, 37, who has been sleeping with her boyfriend in the back of this van on Friday, July 12, 2019 in Sacramento. Since then she has traded the van for an RV but has yet to get it registered. She worries that the cops will tow it away.
Laurane Ivey, 37, gets ready to help move a friends belongings and dog to transitional housing after leaving the Railroad Drive shelter on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Sacramento. Ivey has been living in her car a week before the shelter closed. She says they wouldn’t let her back in after she took several days to go to her daughter’s funeral. She says her daughter was hit by a car and spent several days in a coma, suffered 14 broken bones and died. Ivey’s mother Gwen Mayse, 59, right, is also living in a car.
Laurane Ivey, 37, right, and her mother Gwen Mayse, 59, left, eat a donated lunch of spaghetti on the hood of Ivey’s vehicle that she shares with her boyfriend, on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Sacramento. The mother and daughter have been living in vehicles since the Railroad Drive shelter closed.
Laurane Ivey, 37, feeds dogs that belong to several homeless people living in cars on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Sacramento. She said she has been living on the streets since she was 12.
Laurane Ivey, 37, who lives in her car says she has suffered from strokes and seizures and is looking for a place to rent where she can have a bathroom, running water and a safe place to sleep on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Sacramento.
Laurane Ivey, 37, sits in a hammock holding her dog Princess as her mom Gwen Mayse, 59, tends to their dogs on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Sacramento. They both live in vehicles and hope to have a permanent place to park. They spend most days searching for housing but because of bad credit they say they haven’t had any luck.
Laurane Ivey, 37, left, holds Princess, as her mom Gwen Mayse, 59, holds Phat-Phat, as they scan for apartments to rent on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Sacramento. They say although they get $1000 in Social Security they can’t afford the high applications fees and that their low credit hurt their chances.
Dana Ashley, 54, eats a donated lunch of spaghetti among dogs, Queenie, Deva, and Tiny, that belong to him, his mom and her daughter on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Sacramento.
Laurane Ivey, 37, carries a machete as she clears brush near the parking area where she lives in her vehicle on Friday, July 12, 2019 in Sacramento. “I’ve been chopping down all the weeds and stuff here. For one its a fire hazard, and my truck and two cars, right here, I don’t want to catch on fire,” she said.
Laurane Ivey, 37, gets ready to change into dry clothes in her mother’s car after taking a bath outside in a plastic container beneath the barbed wire fence of the shelter she used to live in on Railroad Drive on Friday, July 12, 2019 in Sacramento. She says she uses a bag inside her car to go to the bathroom but wishes there was a portable toilet for her and other homeless to use.
“I feel a lot cleaner, it’s awesome to get a shower or a bath, it’s better then sex. It would be nice to get a real shower,” said Laurane Ivey, 37, after bathing in a plastic container on Railroad Shelter drive on Friday, July 12, 2019 in Sacramento.
Laurane Ivey, 37, has suffered two strokes, seizures, asthma and depression and says she needs to have a car to drive in case of medical emergencies, Friday, July 12, 2019, in Sacramento.
Laurane Ivey, 37, says she has been living on the streets since she was 12-years-old, Friday, July 12, 2019 in Sacramento. She and her mother say they need their dogs for protection.
After pouring water in her car radiator and connecting the battery for her lights to work, Gwen Mayse, 59, uses a head lamp inside her car on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Sacramento. At the time she was caring for her and her daughter’s dogs.
Laurane Ivey, 37, and her boyfriend Herb now live in an RV that they got after trading in their van on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Sacramento. Ivey said she suffered from heat stroke and was to exhausted to get out of bed. “It’s a lot better than a car but it’s hot,” said Ivey.
“I’d rather sleep in a home, I couldn’t sleep out here without my dog,” says Gwen Mayse, as she stresses about moving her vehicle on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 in Sacramento. She and her daughter were told to move their vehicles from Railroad Drive before Aug. 5th and had no idea where they were going to park.
“I’ve got a headache,” says Gwen Mayse, 59, as she stresses in a van on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 in Sacramento. She and her daughter were told they had to move their vehicles before Aug. 5th and they had no idea where they were going to go.
