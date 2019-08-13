Local

Sacramento woman, 55, killed in head-on crash in Fair Oaks

A woman was killed in a collision Monday morning in Fair Oaks, according to the California Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

Officers responded to a head-on collision between two vehicles shortly before 6:30 a.m. on eastbound Fair Oaks Boulevard near New York Avenue, according to CHP’s incident log.

The victim has been identified by the coroner’s office as Teri Lewis, 55, of Sacramento.

No other details about the collision were available.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
