Sacramento woman, 55, killed in head-on crash in Fair Oaks

A woman was killed in a collision Monday morning in Fair Oaks, according to the California Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

Officers responded to a head-on collision between two vehicles shortly before 6:30 a.m. on eastbound Fair Oaks Boulevard near New York Avenue, according to CHP’s incident log.

The victim has been identified by the coroner’s office as Teri Lewis, 55, of Sacramento.

No other details about the collision were available.

