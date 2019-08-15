Firefighters rescue two small dogs from ‘dangerous’ Carmichael house fire

See Metro Fire crew revive dogs, sparks fly from power line igniting Carmichael house fire Crews rescued two small dogs from a dangerous house fire Wednesday evening in Carmichael, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District officials said. The fire was caused by a tree branch falling on a power line. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crews rescued two small dogs from a dangerous house fire Wednesday evening in Carmichael, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District officials said. The fire was caused by a tree branch falling on a power line.

Crews rescued two small dogs from a dangerous house fire Wednesday evening in Carmichael, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District officials said.

The fire department documented its response efforts via video clips posted to Twitter, as firefighters arrived to a “heavily involved house fire” on Bush Way just before 6 p.m. Crews knocked down the fire by about 6:15 p.m.

The home was unoccupied by humans, but firefighters found two small dogs - Cocoa and Kiwi - and rescued them from the home, providing medical care on the front lawn before reuniting them with their relieved owner, videos show. The dogs appeared to be OK.

Metro Fire said later Wednesday night that the fire was caused by a tree branch falling on a power line, which led to an “arcing” power line shooting out sparks in the backyard.

Arcing “is a very dangerous condition for #Firefighters due to risk of electrocution,” Metro Fire said in a tweet.

No injuries were reported.