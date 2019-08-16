Scorching heat Thursday set a record in Sacramento. When do we get a break?

How these football players are keeping cool during practice The football team at Monterey Trail High School uses sprinklers during practice to beat the heat on Tuesday August 13, 2019, in Elk Grove. The water helps keep the player's core temperatures down, according to Mustangs Coach T.J. Ewing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The football team at Monterey Trail High School uses sprinklers during practice to beat the heat on Tuesday August 13, 2019, in Elk Grove. The water helps keep the player's core temperatures down, according to Mustangs Coach T.J. Ewing.

Relief is coming, but forecasters say you’ll still be sweating Friday.

Yes, believe it or not, Friday’s expected high of about 102 degrees should be a slight but noticeable cool-down after Sacramento broke a daily record Thursday.

The mercury at Sacramento Executive Airport read 105 degrees in the afternoon, breaking a 52-year-old record for Aug. 15 by 1 degree, according to the National Weather Service. Downtown Sacramento reached an even-more-scorching 107 degrees, just shy of the 108-degree mark that’s stood as the record since 1920.

Those temperatures might make the weekend feel like a blizzard. OK, maybe not a blizzard, but it’ll be much cooler.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sacramento is expected to reach only 93 degrees Saturday and a relatively chilly 87 Sunday, warming back up slightly to the low 90s next Monday. Saturday evening may see wind gusts up to 18 mph, according to NWS forecasts.

Hot temperatures are going to continue into tomorrow but they will be cooler than what we saw today. Cooling trend will continue into the weekend! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/4WTmLUidev — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 16, 2019

Even hotter than Sac

Thursday’s hot spell obliterated the daily record at Travis Air Force Base with a high temperature of 109. The previous record was just 100 degrees, set in 1951.

Stockton also squeaked past a daily record: 106 degrees Thursday, breaking the mark of 105 degrees set Aug. 15, 1967, the same day of Sacramento’s felled record.

Though they weren’t record-breaking, Red Bluff (110 degrees), Redding (109) and Modesto (104) all came within three degrees of the date’s all-time high.

It was a hot one today, the hottest this summer for many locations. We broke a few daily records too. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/5DOFiz5qTR — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 16, 2019