New economy lot opens at Sacramento International Airport to ease parking crunch

Sacramento County Airports Director Cindy Nichol talks about how Sacramento International Airport needs to plan for new facilities – including gates, parking and runway maintenance – on Monday, March 19, 2019.

Facing a parking crunch, Sacramento International Airport on Friday announced it has opened a permanent second economy lot, increasing the number of lower-cost parking slots from 5,000 to 7,600.

The second economy lot is on the west side of the airport near the entrance next to the cellphone wait lot. The price for both lots is $10 per 24-hour period.

The initial current economy lot, now called the East Economy Lot, has increasingly been filled to capacity last year and this year as the airport has seen a dramatic surge in the number of flights and passengers.

When the economy lot is full, drivers are forced to park in the $12 daily lot or the $18 garage.

The new lot should relieve pressure as the busy winter holiday season approaches and give airport officials more time to study additional parking, such as a second parking garage..

“We have seen such tremendous growth over the last three years, we anticipate we will serve 13 million passengers in 2019, far outpacing our growth predictions,” said Cindy Nichol, Sacramento County Department of Airports director. “Opening the West Economy Lot adds additional parking while we evaluate our future infrastructure needs.”

That is 1 million more passengers than last year, and 3 million more than in 2015.

Officials said they have listed the new lot on the sign boards at the airport entrance. Those boards will note when either one of the two economy lots is full.

The airport offers real time information on its website about how many parking spots are available in its lots, but the new West Economy Lot is not yet listed there.

Shuttle buses are scheduled to arrive at each economy lot every 25 to 30 minutes. Separate sets of shuttle buses will handle each of the two economy lots, officials said.

Unlike other lots at the airport, the new West Economy Lot requires drivers to pre-pay when they enter. They must enter their license plate number at the pay station and provide electronic payment.

To get to the west lot, drivers take the economy lot exit from the main entrance road, then turn right on Crossfield Drive and follow the signs.