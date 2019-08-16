State finally will remove rock slide that closed section of American River bike trail

Rubble remains on recreation trail at Lake Natoma. Tom Zlotkowski

State officials say they will begin work on Monday cleaning up a rock slide that forced a nearly three-year closure of a section of the paved American River bike and recreation trail alongside Lake Natoma near Orangevale.

The work will take place three miles upstream of Hazel Avenue and will require extending the existing trail closure from that point east approximately 2 miles.

State officials did not say how long the cleanup project will take but said the extended closure will last until later this year.

The project also will involve work on the Orangevale Bluffs, above the recreation trail, officials said.

The land and rock slide occurred during January and February of 2017. The state has kept a section of the trail closed since then, while officials determined how to stabilize the hillside above it.

The closure will affect trail access from the Hazel Avenue overpass, Sunset Avenue and Main Avenue intersection, the Mississippi Bar area, as well as access points to the east off of Greenback Lane.

Cyclists, runners and others can continue to use the recreation trail that runs along the opposite, southern side of Lake Natoma.

The project was delayed last year when a pair of bald eagles returned to nest in the pines above Lake Natoma.

“As bald eagles are a federally protected species, the geo-technical firm was unable to complete its assessment until the eagles vacated the area, which occurred in late July 2018,” state parks Superintendent Rich Preston said in an update.

The lack of progress has prompted complaints from cyclists who have been waiting for a fix on the popular and scenic section of the trail that runs for 30-plus miles from downtown Sacramento to Folsom Lake.